2 killed in crash involving wrong-way driver on 101 Freeway in Ventura; DUI suspect arrested

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash on the 101 Freeway in Ventura, and a DUI suspect was arrested at the scene, authorities said.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., callers to 911 began reporting the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta traveling southbound in northbound lanes at about 80 mph, said Sgt. Ken Antonetti, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol.

Minutes later, the wrong-way driver slammed head-on into a Nissan Versa on the freeway near Seaward Avenue.

The two occupants of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, Antonetti said.

The Volkswagen driver was taken into custody on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.