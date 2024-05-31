2 killed in fiery crash on 405 Freeway in Palms; all NB lanes closed

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man and a woman were killed in a fiery, two-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway in Palms, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 2:13 a.m. to the northbound freeway and National Boulevard where they learned a Toyota Prius and a commercial truck collided, causing the Prius to burst into flames, CHP Officer Erik Larsen told City News Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called and pronounced the man and the woman dead at the scene, Larsen said.

The CHP issued a SigAlert that closed all lanes of the freeway while they investigating the cause of the collision. The southbound side of the freeway was later reopened.