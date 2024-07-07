2 sheriff's deputies injured after chase from Compton to Long Beach ends in crash

A chase that started in Compton came to a crashing end in Long Beach overnight. At least one Los Angeles County deputy was taken to the hospital.

A chase that started in Compton came to a crashing end in Long Beach overnight. At least one Los Angeles County deputy was taken to the hospital.

A chase that started in Compton came to a crashing end in Long Beach overnight. At least one Los Angeles County deputy was taken to the hospital.

A chase that started in Compton came to a crashing end in Long Beach overnight. At least one Los Angeles County deputy was taken to the hospital.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two sheriff's deputies were injured, and at least one of them was taken to the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing end in Long Beach overnight.

The pursuit involved a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It started around 4 a.m. in Compton and made its way over to Long Beach, where the suspect vehicle crashed on Atlantic Boulevard, north of the 91 Freeway.

One of the pursuing sheriff's vehicles crashed into an island and a tree shortly after that.

Two deputies were hurt and one was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Up to four suspects were taken into custody in connection with the chase. It's unclear if any of them were injured.