3 hospitalized with injuries after dog attack in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men and a woman are recovering after they were attacked by a family dog in Norwalk.

The incident was reported Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in the 14100 block of Crossdale Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Norwalk station, all three victims appear to be related.

They told deputies the attack was unprovoked and said they had to stab the dog to get the animal to stop. The victims were sent to a local hospital with moderate to minor injuries, according to investigators.

The sheriff's department said South East Area Animal Control Authority (SEAACA) helped control the dog.

The breed of the dog and its condition remains unknown.