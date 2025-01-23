2 men caught stealing fire truck equipment in Rancho Cucamonga amid LA wildfires

Two men were caught stealing equipment from a fire truck in San Bernardino County that was there to help with last week's Santa Ana wind event, authorities said.

Two men were caught stealing equipment from a fire truck in San Bernardino County that was there to help with last week's Santa Ana wind event, authorities said.

Two men were caught stealing equipment from a fire truck in San Bernardino County that was there to help with last week's Santa Ana wind event, authorities said.

Two men were caught stealing equipment from a fire truck in San Bernardino County that was there to help with last week's Santa Ana wind event, authorities said.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were caught stealing equipment from a fire truck in San Bernardino County that was there to help with last week's Santa Ana wind event, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino National Forest Law Enforcement and Investigations team, the incident happened last Friday around 3 a.m. in Rancho Cucamonga.

Investigators said the men pulled into the back parking lot of the Hilton Inn Express & Suites on Milliken Avenue and parked near a fire truck that was assigned to Strike Team 6601C, a team that's deployed during Santa Ana wind events.

The two men got out of the Jeep and "forcibly opened three locked compartments of the engine and removed essential fire equipment," investigators said.

The suspects remain at large.

Authorities said the men were in a red two-door Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top, tan seats, and a partially visible California license plate that started with the number 6.

One of the suspects is somewhere between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 6 feet tall. Investigators said he has a medium to large build and a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, a red jacket with yellow trim on the shoulders and sides, and blue pants.

The second suspect is somewhere between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall

He has a medium to husky build and was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with some sort of white logo, investigators said. He also had on a blue long-sleeve shirt and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to send an email to tyler.smith2@usda.gov or call the Federal Interagency Communications Center at 909-383-5653.