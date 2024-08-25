2 men found shot to death in Carson within same block, LASD says

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were found shot to death Saturday night in the same area in Carson, authorities said.

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to two separate locations near Sepulveda Boulevard and Main Street just after 11:30 p.m.

One of the men was found in the 100 block of E. 234th Street while the other was found near 100 block of W. 234th Street.

Investigators are working to see if the two deaths are connected. Information regarding suspect(s) was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.