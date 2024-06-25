Men stabbed while trying to stop vandalism suspect in Long Beach, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were stabbed and injured after police say they tried to stop a vandalism suspect in Long Beach.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on East 9th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Authorities say the two victims were trying to stop a man from vandalizing a home when the suspect attacked them with a knife.

They were able to restrain the suspect on the ground until police arrived to arrest him.

All three of them suffered injuries but they are expected to be OK.