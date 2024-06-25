WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Men stabbed while trying to stop vandalism suspect in Long Beach, police say

KABC logo
Tuesday, June 25, 2024 5:56PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
2 stabbed while trying to stop vandalism suspect in Long Beach
Two men were stabbed and injured after police say they tried to stop a vandalism suspect in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were stabbed and injured after police say they tried to stop a vandalism suspect in Long Beach.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday on East 9th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Authorities say the two victims were trying to stop a man from vandalizing a home when the suspect attacked them with a knife.

They were able to restrain the suspect on the ground until police arrived to arrest him.

All three of them suffered injuries but they are expected to be OK.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW