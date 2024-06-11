What a catch! Fishermen reel in rainbow trout worth $10,000 at Big Bear Lake

The anglers participated in the annual Fishin' for $50K Trout Derby Saturday. They both caught one of five specially stocked rainbow trout worth $10,000 each!

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of lucky fishermen reeled in some big fish in Big Bear over the weekend worth some major money.

Rodolfo Vizcarra of Hemet caught one of the "rather small-sized" fish.

"I'm pretty excited, it really surprised me. I wasn't expecting it," he said. "The fish are so small so I assumed $10,000 could be worth more ... a bigger fish."

Vizcarra's fish was over 15 inches long and weighed just over 1.6 pounds. The second fisherman, who wished to remain anonymous, caught a trout weighing more than 2.5 pounds.