Security for Rose Parade at highest levels following New Orleans attack, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena police say security for the 136th annual Rose Parade is at the highest level possible following a deadly attack on a crowd in New Orleans that left 10 people dead and many others injured.

Law enforcement agencies from across Southern California were already in place for the high-profile event. Pasadena police told ABC News that they are confident in the security for the event.

Officials added there was no known threat to the Pasadena event, but they will be on high alert throughout the day and the Rose Bowl game.

Meanwhile, organizers for the Tournament of Roses and the City of Pasadena extended condolences to the people of New Orleans where at least 10 people were killed by a driver who police say deliberately drove a pickup truck through a crowd of pedestrians on Bourbon Street.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the people of Louisiana and the city of New Orleans following this morning's tragic events," the statement said. "We stand in solidarity with the entire state during this difficult time."

Organizers also pointed out that the parade route has a "a hard shutdown" to vehicles along the 5 1/2-miled route, robust vehicle barriers at each intersection and more than 1,000 law enforcement personnel working the parade the Rose Bowl Game, which follows.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement following the attack in New Orleans.

"The Los Angeles Police Department is coordinating with federal partners to keep Angelenos safe. Local and regional law enforcement will remain vigilant at events in the L.A. region including the Rose Parade, the Rose Bowl Game and other gatherings. Our city's thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by this morning's horrific incident."

Rose Parade returns to Pasadena

Under the watchful eye of tens of thousands of spectators and millions of television viewers around the globe, the 136th Rose Parade kicked off its annual trek down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena Wednesday, led by grand marshal Billie Jean King.

The parade, themed "Best Day Ever," started at 8 a.m. near Tournament House -- headquarters of the Tournament of Roses.

"The 2025 theme celebrates life's best moments -- those unexpected times that bring a smile, warm our hearts and fill us with joy," Tournament of Roses President Ed Morales said in a statement unveiling the parade theme. "From a once-in-a-lifetime experience to the simplest pleasures, each is indelibly etched into our memory. Together, we celebrate where we've been and what we look forward to. It's about family, friends, and community and what we have to celebrate -- and to be thankful for. On New Year's Day and throughout the year, let's celebrate the times that make up our Best Day Ever."

The parade began at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard, and will move north on Orange Grove then east on Colorado Boulevard, then turn north on Sierra Madre Boulevard and end at Sierra Madre and Villa Street.

Billie Jean King, a tennis legend and lifelong advocate of gender equality in sports, was announced as the grand marshal in October, with Morales saying her "trailblazing work has elevated women in sports and inspired countless best days ever for athletes and fans around the globe."

King called the honor a "dream come true."

"The annual Tournament of Roses parade was a big deal in our home," the Long Beach native said. "We used to talk about it all year long, about January 1st. 'Oh, we know what we're gonna do.' We look forward to it every single year. ... So we watch the parade, then we get all ready for the game. And the Rose Bowl stands in history, not just for college football, but it also for me, personally, it will always be significant as the host site of the 1999 World Cup of women's soccer. That game, which had more than 90,000 people in the stadium, was a historic moment for all sports, but especially women's sports, because everybody said nobody's going to show up. And they had over 90,000 people."

The parade will also be presided over by the 106th Rose Queen -- Westridge School senior Lindsay Charles -- and the six members of her Rose Court.

Following the parade, the floats will go on display at the Floatfest at Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards, giving spectators a chance to a get a close-up look at the creations. The Floatfest will be open from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Floatfest will open at 7 a.m. Thursday for seniors and people with disabilities.

City News Service contributed to this report.

