2nd suspect arrested in LAX road-rage fight that knocked innocent woman unconscious

A woman was knocked unconscious when she was pushed to the ground by two men fighting at Los Angeles International Airport.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have found and arrested the second of two men allegedly involved in a road rage incident at LAX that knocked an innocent woman unconscious.

Friday LAPD announced the arrest of Jasan Givens, Sr., 38. He was located around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Western and West Florence avenues and taken into custody without incident. Givens was booked for felony battery, with bail set at $50,000.

The other man allegedly involved in the incident turned himself in earlier this week.

The May 31 fight was caught on security camera.

The two men are fighting and one runs after the other near curbside check-in. They bump into the woman who was checking in her bags and knock her over. She appears to hit her head on the ground.

"The two individuals slammed into the elderly woman, causing her to fall to the ground knocking her unconscious," police said.

Both suspects continue to fight on the ground as the woman was lying unconscious next to them.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but she has since been released, according to the LAPD. Police said the woman is doing better and seems to be in good spirits.

LAPD said the second man involved in the scuffle, who was seen in the video without a shirt, turned himself in Monday. Both suspects are facing a charge of felony battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Pacific LAX Detective Scott Danielson at (424)646-8303 or (310)646-2255.