33-year-old woman found dead inside Upland apartment on NYE; police investigating as homicide

Detectives noted that the victim's injuries - combined with the disarray in her bedroom - further raised suspicions.

The Upland Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was found dead at the Rancho Monte Vista apartments on New Year's Eve.

The Upland Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was found dead at the Rancho Monte Vista apartments on New Year's Eve.

The Upland Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was found dead at the Rancho Monte Vista apartments on New Year's Eve.

The Upland Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was found dead at the Rancho Monte Vista apartments on New Year's Eve.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of the Rancho Monte Vista apartments in Upland didn't expect to ring in the New Year with crime scene at their door.

"It does concern me quite a bit," said Delia Warrior.

Warrior said she arrived home on New Year's Day around 1 a.m. to find crime scene tape and police vehicles parked at the complex in the 2100 block of West Arrow Route.

"There were six police cars and there was a car detained," recalled Warrior.

Hours earlier, the body of a 33-year-old woman was discovered inside her shared apartment.

"We got a phone call from family on December 3st at about 8:20 p.m.," said Upland Police Sgt. Marci Williams. "We got a call because family hasn't heard from the victim in a couple days, and she did not show up to work."

According to Williams, that call led officers to perform a welfare check at the apartment.

"We were able to look through a window and we saw an unresponsive female on the ground," she said. "She had injuries so we made entry into the apartment, and we tried to render aid but she was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. They noted that the victim's injuries - combined with the disarray in her bedroom - further raised suspicions.

Police also confirmed that the victim had a roommate, who was not home at the time of the murder.

"We did speak to the roommate, and we were able to interview her and she was released," said Williams.

Investigators believe the victim likely knew her attacker.

"We do not believe it is a random attack, and we are still looking for leads," said Williams.

Detectives are scouring surveillance video taken from the apartment complex in the hopes of identifying a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Upland Police Department.