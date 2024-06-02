3.5 magnitude earthquake rattles South Pasadena area, USGS says

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck South Pasadena Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shaking was felt across the area.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck South Pasadena Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shaking was felt across the area.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck South Pasadena Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shaking was felt across the area.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck South Pasadena Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shaking was felt across the area.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pasadena area Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before 10 a.m. at a depth of about seven miles. It was centered some 2 and a half miles from South Pasadena.

Viewers reported feeling shaking in Los Feliz, Commerce, Highland Park and as far as Montebello. It was described as a quick jolt.

No damage or injuries were reported as a result.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.