3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Ojai area in Ventura County, USGS says

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary-magnitude 3.8 earthquake on Friday morning shook the Ojai area in Ventura County, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the 10:26 a.m. quake was located about 11 miles northwest of of Santa Paula and about 15 miles northeast of Ventura, according to the USGS.

People reported feeling the earthquake in Moorpark, Camarillo and as far away as Santa Barbara, according to a map on the USGS website.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.