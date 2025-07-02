Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cities across Southern California are gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations, but some areas have opted to cancel or postpone their annual events amid heightened immigration enforcement.

Here's a list of Fourth of July fireworks shows in Southern California. Scroll down to see the list of celebrations that have been canceled.

Los Angeles County fireworks

Alhambra fireworks

800 S. Almansor St.

Friday, July 4

Gates open at 4 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Culver City fireworks

Town Plaza, 9300 Culver Blvd.

Saturday, July 5: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Instead of fireworks, there will be a drone show.

Monterey Park fireworks

Barnes Park 350 S. McPherrin Ave.

Saturday, June 28

Festivities start at 4 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

The night will feature live entertainment by Kaylyn & New Frontier starting at 7 p.m.

Rosemead fireworks

Friday, July 4

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Valley Boulevard and Muscatel Avenue

Carnival at Rosemead Park, 4343 Encinita Ave., goes from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fireworks start at dusk.

Pre-purchase wristbands for unlimited rides prior to event for $12 ($15 day of the event).

San Gabriel Fourth of July celebration

Gabrielino High School, 1327 S. San Gabriel Blvd.

Thursday, July 3

Festivities run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Instead of fireworks, there will be a drone show at 9 p.m.

Admittance to the event is available on a first come, first served basis and will end at 8:40 p.m.

Santa Monica Fourth of July parade

Friday, July 4

Parade begins at Pico and Mainstreet at 9:30 a.m. It will travel south on Main Street and then turn right onto Marine, ending at Barnard Way.

Westchester Fourth of July Parade

Friday, July 4 - "Sounds of Summer" parade

Loyola Boulevard, Westchester

11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Westchester fireworks

Thursday, July 3

Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Long Beach fireworks

Friday, July 4

1126 Queens Highway

Gates open at 3 p.m. The event features live music, food and family friendly activities.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance.

Dodgers Stadium Fourth of July game

Friday, July 4

1000 Vin Scully Ave.

The game will start at 6:10 p.m.

Fireworks show begins around 9:00 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

FoodieLand Food Festival - Rose Bowl Stadium

Friday, July 4 at 3 p.m. - Sunday, July 6 at 10 p.m.

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Enjoy food, live on-stage performances, and games.

Drone show is on Friday, July 4

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Marina Del Rey fireworks

Friday, July 4

Burton Chace Park Fisherman's Village, 13650 Mindanao Way

The 20-minute fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets are free, but parking passes will range from $11 - $20.

Riverside County Fireworks

Moreno Valley fireworks

Friday, July 4

Moreno Valley Civic Center Amphitheater, 14075 Frederick Street.

Parade runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. - starts at Frederick Street and Alessandro Boulevard.

Family Fun Fest gates open at 3 p.m. and close at 8:15 p.m.

Enjoy aerial fireworks at 9 p.m.

Attendance is limited, and tickets are $4 per person; children 5 and under are FREE.

Corona fireworks

Friday, July 4

Santana Park, 598 Santana Way

The Main Street USA Independence Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m.

The evening events will kick off at 5 p.m., including music, food and fireworks.

Palm Springs Fourth of July

Friday, July 4

Downtown Palm Springs

Free concert in Sunrise Park, 480 S. Sunrise Way, starting at 7 p.m.

Pool Party will be held from 3 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Palm Springs Swim Center in Sunrise Park.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Temecula fireworks

Friday, July 4

Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 30875 Rancho Vista Road.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m., and fireworks kick off at 9 p.m.

The CRC pool will be open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Entertainment is free, excluding vendors.

San Bernardino County fireworks

Big Bear Lake Fourth of July celebration

Friday, July 4

Fireworks start between 8:45 p.m. - 9:15 p.m.

Chino Hills celebration

Wednesday, July 2

Veterans Park 14877 Eucalyptus Ave.

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Opening ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Headliner performance at 6:45 p.m.

Highland fireworks

Friday, July 4

Immanuel Baptist Church Highland

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fireworks kick off around 9 p.m.

The celebration will include food, activities and prizes.

Ontario fireworks

Friday, July 4

4th Street and Euclid Avenue

Parade at 9 a.m.

Picnic 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Drone show starts at 8:45 p.m. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. at Westwind Park. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga fireworks

Friday, July 4

RC Epicenter Sports Complex, 8408 Rochester Ave.

Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Activities begin at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m. Tickets on sale now.

Rialto fireworks

Friday, July 4

Jerry Eaves Park, 1485 N. Ayala Drive.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The event will run from 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm., featuring fireworks, music, live music, giveaways and food vendors.

Orange County fireworks

Newport Beach Fourth of July celebration

Friday, July 4

W. Balboa Boulevard and 36th Sreet

Bike parade at 9 a.m.

Community Festival from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Firework display at Newport Dunes Resort at 9 p.m.

Irvine Fourth of July celebration

Wednesday, July 3

Pretend City Children's Museum, 29 Hubble

Patriotic stroller parade at 11 a.m.

Laguna Beach fireworks

Friday, July 4

Monument Point in Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Drive

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

La Habra fireworks

Friday, July 4

La Bonita Park, 1440 W. Whittier Blvd.

Event includes food vendors, retail vendors, "Kid-Chella," WWII Texan Aircraft Flyover, and firework display.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and live music starts at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

Fullerton fireworks

Friday, July 4

Downtown Fullerton Plaza, 125 E. Wilshire Ave.

Car show from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Live entertainment and contests from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Professional fireworks at 9 p.m.

Yorba Linda fireworks

Friday, July 4

Richard Nixon Library and Birthplace, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

First 100 kids (12 and under) receive a free copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Tustin fireworks

Friday, July 4

Tustin High School Stadium, 1171 El Camino Real

Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

1171 El Camino Real, Tustin

Santa Ana fireworks

Friday, July 4

5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Centennial Park, 3000 W. Edinger Ave., Santa Ana

The free event will include food vendors, live entertainment and a firework show to end the night.

Brea fireworks

Friday, July 4

45th Annual Country Fair

Doors open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 3:00 p.m.

The festivities include a pancake breakfast, live entertainment, kiddie parade, dog parade, classic car show, food, games, exhibits and handmade gifts.

Canceled and postponed events

Boyle Heights celebration

Independence Day events in Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Lincoln Heights, and Northeast Los Angeles are being postponed, according to the Boyle Heights Beat website.

Burbank Fourth of July celebration

Friday, July 4

This will now be a remote event where community members can watch a fireworks show from their yard or favorite outdoor spot.

A concert has been canceled, and public access to the Starlight bowl area will be closed.

Fireworks start at 9:00 p.m. over Burbank.

East Los Angeles celebration

The L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation announced that this year's East Los Angeles Rockin' 4th of July celebration was canceled in response to the recent ICE activity.

Downtown Los Angeles fireworks

The Gloria Molina Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party was postponed to later in the summer due to "recent events affecting a portion of Downtown L.A."

The organizers said on their website, "We are committed to bringing our community together for this beloved summer celebration and are actively working to reschedule the event."

Santa Monica fireworks

Santa Monica College's annual Fourth of July celebration, Celebrate America, has been canceled due to a lack of funding.