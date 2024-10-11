Deadly shooting shuts down northbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A deadly shooting has shut down the northbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Thursday.

Authorities responded to a report of shorts fired around 4:11 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on the shooting are limited, but authorities say one person died at the scene and one other person was transported to a hospital. The CHP also said three suspects are sought.

Traffic was stopped at Lorena Street amid an investigation.

