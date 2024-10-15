WATCH LIVE

5 middle school students in Northridge taken to hospital after possibly eating marijuana edibles

City News Service logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 2:44PM
Five middle-school girls suddenly fell ill after possibly ingesting cannabis-laced edibles, authorities said.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Five middle-school girls suddenly fell ill Monday after possibly ingesting cannabis-laced edibles, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to Nobel Charter Middle School in the 9900 block of Tampa Avenue around 2:20 p.m. regarding five students with sudden sickness, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All the girls were conscious and breathing, the department said -- adding that three of them were taken to a hospital in fair condition, while the other two were released to their parents/guardians after being evaluated at the scene.

