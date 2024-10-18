7-year-old boy shot and killed while visiting friend's home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 7-year-old-boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a home in Lancaster, authorities say.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lancaster station deputies responded to a call in the 44100 block of Dahlia Street around 3:46 p.m.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they found a 7-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say the child did not live at the home, but was there visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and LASD says no foul play is suspected.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. The other child present and other family members home at the time are being interviewed.