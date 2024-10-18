24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

7-year-old boy shot and killed while visiting friend's home in Lancaster

KABC logo
Friday, October 18, 2024 6:35AM
7-year-old boy shot, killed while visiting friend's home in Lancaster
7-year-old boy shot, killed while visiting friend's home in LancasterA 7-year-old-boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a home in Lancaster, authorities say.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 7-year-old-boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon at a home in Lancaster, authorities say.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lancaster station deputies responded to a call in the 44100 block of Dahlia Street around 3:46 p.m.

When the deputies arrived at the home, they found a 7-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say the child did not live at the home, but was there visiting a friend at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made and LASD says no foul play is suspected.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. The other child present and other family members home at the time are being interviewed.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW