2 children among 8 injured in possible street racing crash in Orange County

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Eight people were injured, including two children, in a possible street racing crash involving several vehicles in Anaheim.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday at Harbor Boulevard and La Palma Avenue, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Two BMWs, who authorities say were possibly street racing, were traveling at a high rate of speed when they collided with a white SUV that was making a left turn in the area.

The SUV was being driven by a woman with two children inside. She was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

"The two minor children who were with her... they appear to be OK, according to the firefighters and paramedics, they were alert," said Matt Sutter, the department's public information officer.

The children's ages were not released, and their relationship with the woman was not clear.

The condition of the other people who were injured were not available.