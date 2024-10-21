Arlene Zobrist, an 87-year-old former civilian in the U.S. Air Force and dedicated member of the South Bay Quilters Guild, has crafted over 200 quilts through the Quilts for Wounded Warriors project, providing comfort and gratitude to veterans and active military members.

87-year-old Torrance woman honors veterans with handcrafted quilts Arlene Zobrist, an 87-year-old former civilian in the U.S. Air Force and dedicated member of the South Bay Quilters Guild, has crafted over 200 quilts through the Quilts for Wounded Warriors project, providing comfort and gratitude to veterans and active military members.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Arlene Zobrist is a devoted member of the South Bay Quilters Guild. She is passionate about her craft and also passionate about giving back. For the past decade, she's connected the two by working on the Quilts for Wounded Warriors project.

Zobrist has created more than 200 quilts bringing warmth and comfort to veterans and active military members.

"It's kind of an honor I feel to be able to give them something to thank them for their service," Zobrist said.

Zobrist, who is 87 years old, began sewing quilts for wounded soldiers in Afghanistan during the Iraq War.

"There were a lot of amputees, very sad stories. So it was kind of rewarding to be able to do something for those families," Zobrist said.

Now, her efforts have expanded to support all veterans including those from the Vietnam War and World War II.

"I couldn't believe somebody would go through all that trouble," said Ralph Dilibero, a World War II Navy veteran.

"It was very special and the most special part was the beauty of the quilts. She's doing something very worthwhile," said Leon Silverman, a World War II Navy veteran.

As a former civilian in the U.S. Air Force, Zobrist said she feels a deep connection to the military community. With every detailed stitch, some quilts take her days to complete, while others can take months. Zobrist said the most rewarding part of her work is receiving thank-you letters.

"It hit me when I saw a letter from a doctor saying how much it meant to those receiving them. Such a stark environment and here would appear a soft, warm colorful quilt from home," Zobrist said.

Zobrist said she plans to keep making quilts for as long as she can, hoping to continue bringing joy to veterans through her labor of love.

