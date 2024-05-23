4-vehicle crash in Mission Hills leads to at least 9 injuries, firefighters say

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple people were injured in a rollover crash involving four vehicles in Mission Hills Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Hubbard Street just before 3 p.m.

Four vehicles were involved, including one that appeared to be partially demolished and flipped over on its roof.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were treating eight patients at the scene. Six of them were brought to local hospitals to be treated and two declined transport. Two of them were described as adults in serious condition.

There were four children, ages 6-12, treated for minor injuries. Fire officials say some of the children were improperly restrained in the vehicles, with two children sharing one seat belt and at least one younger child not in a car seat.

Nobody was ejected or trapped in any of the vehicles.

At least one person was seen being wheeled from the scene on a stretcher.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.