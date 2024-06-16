Home of Clippers player Daniel Theis burglarized in Century City, neighbors say

CENTURY CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Neighbors in Century City say the home of Clippers player Daniel Theis was burglarized over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened around noon Saturday on Keswick Avenue. When officers arrived, the burglars were already gone.

Surveillance footage shows what appears to be two suspects in dark clothing walking toward the home. Police could not say if anything was taken.

No one was home at the time and no arrests have been made.

The suspects were last seen going eastbound in a dark blue or gray Toyota Tacoma.

Records show Theis has owned the home since January.