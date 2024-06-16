Historic homes to return to South Pasadena market for first time in decades

For the first time in decades, five properties in the South Pasadena community are being sold to new owners to purchase and restore.

For the first time in decades, five properties in the South Pasadena community are being sold to new owners to purchase and restore.

For the first time in decades, five properties in the South Pasadena community are being sold to new owners to purchase and restore.

For the first time in decades, five properties in the South Pasadena community are being sold to new owners to purchase and restore.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- There are a lot of historic homes in South Pasadena that were going to be demolished to make way for the 710 Freeway extension, but that plan was scrapped a few years ago.

Now, five of those historic bungalows in South Pasadena will soon be going up for sale, ready for someone to purchase and restore.

"The city is buying back those houses because they have been vacant for many years, and it's been left in a dilapidated state, which isn't good for the community, isn't good for the neighborhood," explained Eva Lin, a realtor in Pasadena. "So, this is a really good thing that they're doing."

This year, the city purchased the homes from Caltrans, which had acquired them in the 1960s for the 710 Freeway extension project through South Pasadena, Pasadena and El Sereno.

More than 400 homes were slated for demolition, which would have displaced thousands of residents. The plan was canceled in 2019.

"The fact that this neighborhood can stay alive and the fact that there's not going to be a 710 Freeway coming through, it helps with the overall value of the community, with the homeowner who may have been stressed out over the fact that they may have been homeless," Lin said.

Highland Park resident Tamara Hossain said people need homes.

"I think the fact that it's going to be back to the city of Pasadena is great, and I really hope it can be affordable housing."

The available properties include four single-family houses and one multi-family home with a bungalow. But because they're historic properties, they still have to be preserved.

"For the houses, especially if they're on a historic street, if the house itself has any historic memory or significance, then most likely you can't alter the exterior of the property," Lin said.

The houses currently don't have a listing price but the realtor listing the homes says all offers need to be cash or cash equivalent.