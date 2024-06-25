9-year-old boy dies after crash involving car and Metro bus in West Rancho Dominguez, CHP says

WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 9-year-old boy who was among four people critically injured in a collision involving a Metro bus and a car in West Rancho Dominguez has died at a hospital, authorities said Tuesday.

Paramedics were sent to Rosecrans Avenue and San Pedro Street about 10:25 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Four people in a Hyundai Elantra were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the bus driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the fire department and the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP, which is investigating the crash, the 9-year-old boy was a passenger in the Hyundai, which was driven by Rosa Corado, 41, of Los Angeles. Also riding in the Hyundai were two women, ages 35 and 40, the CHP reported.

"The juvenile succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the CHP said in a statement.

Authorities withheld the name of the fatally injured boy, pending notification of his relatives.

"The driver of the Metro Bus was transported to the hospital for minor injuries," the CHP said. "There were no passengers aboard the Metro Bus at the time of the crash. The series of events leading up to this crash are still being investigated."

According to a statement Monday from Metro, "This morning, a vehicle collided with an eastbound Metro 127 bus at Rosecrans Avenue at San Pedro Street in West Ranch Dominguez. The Metro bus operator was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no reported passenger injuries on the bus."

Witnesses to the crash were urged to contact Officer J. Munoz at the CHP South Los Angeles Area Office at (424) 551-4000. Tipsters may also call the CHP Los Angeles Traffic Management Center at (323) 259-3200.

City News Service contributed to this report.