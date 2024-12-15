Aaron Pierre, voice of Mufasa in new 'Lion King' film, had only sung in the shower before

LOS ANGELES -- Aaron Pierre knows he has big shoes to fill.

The star of Disney's new holiday season release "Mufasa: The Lion King" is playing a beloved character originated by the late James Earl Jones in the classic 1994 animated "The Lion King" movie.

Jones reprised the role of Mufasa in the 2019 version of "The Lion King" which, like this latest film in the franchise, mixes live action filming techniques with computer animation.

And for its star, it also means doing something he's never done publicly before - sing!

"I was incredibly nervous. I hadn't ever sung with confidence outside the context of my shower before," Pierre told On The Red Carpet at the film's world premiere in Hollywood. "So this was a large step for me doing a Disney song as

I'm sure you can appreciate."

Pierre sings on three of the songs in the film, which were written by Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Those include "I Always Wanted a Brother" with Kelvin Harrison Jr., who plays Taka, the lion who will ultimately come to be known as Scar, and "Tell Me It's You" with Tiffany Boone, who plays Sarabi, a female lion who becomes a love interest for both Mufasa and Taka.

In a special new episode of On The Red Carpet, we spoke with Pierre, Harrison and Boone at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where they expressed their gratitude to be part of the film.

"It's an amazing opportunity to be in this cast of actors," Boone said. "To be working with Lin, to be working with [ director Barry Jenkins, ] it's one of those moments where you have to pinch yourself and be like, 'Oh, okay. You are in this amazing opportunity, what are you going to do with it? And hopefully be present in it."

"I think, you know, the 3- or 4-year-old kid who first saw 'Lion King,'" added Pierre, "He is overjoyed and still can't quite believe that this is a reality, so I'm still pinching myself and I'm happy to be pinching myself with other people who are pinching themselves about this movie."

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio asked the affable Harrison if anyone in his life was surprised he was playing a villain.

"I think they saw the potential," Harrison laughed. "They knew I like to have a good time and I think that's ultimately what Scar likes to do is have a good time. He likes to play with his food."

You can see more of our interviews with the three "Mufasa: The Lion King" leads along with their co-stars Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner, who return as Timon and Pumbaa.

Plus, you'll hear more from Jenkins and Miranda in the complete episode. It also includes a tour of San Diego Zoo Safari Park and a real-life "lion king" named Bo who lives there!

Watch the full episode, "On The Red Carpet Presents: Mufasa: The Lion King," in the video player above.

"Mufasa: The Lion King" is playing only in theaters Dec. 20.

