If Channel 7 is black, you can still watch live coverage in app or online. Here's how

The Eaton Fire, which has left five people dead in the Pasadena and Altadena areas, is now burning near Mountain Wilson in the Angeles National Forest.

The Eaton Fire, which has left five people dead in the Pasadena and Altadena areas, is now burning near Mountain Wilson in the Angeles National Forest.

The Eaton Fire, which has left five people dead in the Pasadena and Altadena areas, is now burning near Mountain Wilson in the Angeles National Forest.

The Eaton Fire, which has left five people dead in the Pasadena and Altadena areas, is now burning near Mountain Wilson in the Angeles National Forest.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7's over-the-air signal was having issues Friday morning as the Eaton Fire burned near the Mount Wilson Observatory and communication towers in the Angeles National Forest.

If you watch ABC7 over the air and you lost our signal, you can still watch us at abc7.com or by downloading the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your mobile phone or smart TV.

The Eaton Fire burning in foothills above Altadena and Pasadena started Tuesday night and has burned more than 5,000 structures, a term that includes homes, apartment buildings, businesses, outbuildings and vehicles.

People can pick up food, clothing, toiletries, baby items - just about everything to help them survive the next few days.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said Thursday morning the spread of the fire had been significantly slowed in most areas thanks to efforts of firefighters and diminishing winds.

By Thursday afternoon, however, the advance of flames on Mount Wilson increased the size of the fire to 13,690 acres.