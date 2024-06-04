ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Wild Rivers!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets for your family to get wet and go wild at Wild Rivers this summer!

Ten (10) lucky winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Wild Rivers in the heart of Great Park Irvine. Wild Rivers is California's newest waterpark! Your family can enjoy the newly designed water park with over 30 rides and attractions including five family raft rides, one fo the longest Lazy Rivers in California and one of the largest wave pools.

Wild River's is fast becoming Southern California's must experience family destination. Season Passes and tickets, along with a full operating schedule, are available now at wildrivers.com

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.