Exclusive: Attorney Gloria Allred shares new details on Diddy lawsuits, impact on alleged victims

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Los Angeles-based attorney Gloria Allred, who is representing some of Combs' accusers, talks about the atmosphere surrounding the high-profile case.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new, one-hour special from ABC News Studios is diving into the shocking arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs and the downfall of the famous and powerful hip-hop mogul.

The 54-year-old is facing allegations of violence and sexual assault that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

"It's really all about power and abuse of power," she said.

Allred is representing an undisclosed number of alleged victims, including a woman named Thalia Graves.

"The trauma of the assault has taken a toll on my mental health," said Graves.

Combs is set to make his first appearance before a judge Thursday who's expected to preside over the hip-hop powerbroker's trial on sex trafficking charges.

The hearing is expected to result in deadlines being set for lawyers on each side to submit arguments that will establish the boundaries for a trial that Combs' lawyers want to start in April or May.

Prosecutors have not expressed a preference for when the trial might occur. The judge was assigned to the case after another judge recused himself based on his past associations with lawyers in the case.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges lodged against him last month. Those charges included racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking based on allegations that go back to 2008.

An indictment alleges Combs coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violent acts including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

Combs' attorney has said prosecutors are seeking to criminalize sex they claim was consensual.

"Consent is a big issue, and it is the government's burden in a criminal case to prove any charge, and all charges, beyond a reasonable doubt," said Allred. "That's a very high burden of proof."

There's also a chance Combs' ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, will take the stand, despite an undisclosed settlement reached one day after Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs last November accusing him of rape and abuse.

"Even if there are confidential civil settlements, there is always an exception in the law," said Allred. "They can still testify in a court of law, if they are subpoenaed to do so."

Combs' lawyers have been trying unsuccessfully to get the founder of Bad Boy Records freed on bail since his Sept. 16 arrest.

Two judges have concluded that Combs is a danger to the community if he is freed.

At a bail hearing three weeks ago, a judge rejected a $50 million bail package, including home detention and electronic monitoring, after concluding that Combs was a threat to tamper with witnesses and obstruct a continuing investigation.

"Sometimes, there are criminal charges filed, not only against the defendant, but also against the person, who is his friend or supporter who does threaten a witness, and that was the case in the R. Kelly criminal case as well," said Allred.

In an appeal of the bail rulings to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, lawyers for Combs on Tuesday asked a panel of judges to reverse the bail findings, saying the proposed bail package "would plainly stop him from posing a danger to anyone or contacting any witnesses."

They urged the appeals court to reject the findings of a lower-court judge who they said had "endorsed the government's exaggerated rhetoric and ordered Mr. Combs detained."

The ABC News Studios primetime special, "Secret Life of Diddy - A Special Edition of 20/20," airs Wednesday on ABC at 10/9c and streams Thursday on Hulu.

