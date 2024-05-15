Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl!

ABC7 Eyewitness News is giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to Disney's "The Lion King" 30th Anniversary - A Live to Film Concert Event at the Hollywood Bowl!

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Walt Disney Animation Studios' classic "The Lion King" for two special evenings at the Hollywood Bowl. Experience life in the Pride Lands in an immersive live-to-film concert event featuring the original 1994 film roaring from the Bowl screens while a full orchestra performs Hans Zimmer's rousing Oscar-winning musical score led by conductor Sarah Hicks.

The evening also pays tribute to the success and global phenomenon of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical "The Lion King." Cast members from the production will perform select numbers for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring the show's award-winning and artistically acclaimed costumes, set design and innovative puppetry.

The unique concert event will celebrate the timeless story of "The Lion King" and its evolution over 30 years - from the original 1994 animated film to the 1998 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, to 2019's dramatic live-action film that brought the characters to life in a whole new way, to the present with Walt Disney Studios' upcoming live-action film "Mufasa: The Lion King" set to hit theatres later this year. Costumes celebrating favorite Lion King characters - Simbas, Timons, Zazus and more are encouraged!

This special event will take place for one weekend only on Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25, 2024.

"The Lion King" 30th Anniversary at the Hollywood Bowl giveaway runs from May 20, 2024 - May 22, 2024(the Sweepstakes Period).

Fifteen lucky Grand Prize winners will receive a pair of tickets to "The Lion King" 30th Anniversary at the Hollywood Bowl!

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.