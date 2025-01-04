ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross!

Winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, January 25, 2025.

See the world's elite off-road motorcycle riders as they compete head-to-head for the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Watch the sport's top stars like Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb in the premier 450 class, as well Haiden Deegan and more in the 250 class, as they put it all on the line for the coveted title of Supercross Champion.

Experience the intense on-track action and electric atmosphere LIVE over the course of a 17-round season in which riders face off on the nation's most technically-demanding stadium tracks.

Competitors earn points towards the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals fueled by Monster Energy.

To purchase tickets visit ticketmaster.com.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.