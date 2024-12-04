ABC7's Leslie Sykes celebrates 30 years with Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Wednesday was a special day at ABC7 as we celebrated a local legend! Our very own Leslie Sykes has been covering news across Southern California for three decades.

The Compton native began her on-air career in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Since day one, she has proven she is a dedicated journalist who cares for her community.

"I couldn't have asked for a better career and better people to work with. You guys are like family," said Sykes. "I am just so thankful and lucky and blessed. And I thank all of you."

Leslie Sykes is co-anchor of the ABC7 Morning Show from 4-7am weekdays. She joined ABC7 in 1994.

Leslie was born in San Diego, California and grew up in Compton. She attended St. Joseph High School and then Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, where she majored in English.

Upon graduation, Leslie took a job as a general assignment reporter at the Los Angeles Herald Examiner. Leslie completed an internship at KCOP and was a desk assistant at KTTV before landing her first on-air job in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at WDAM. There she reported and anchored three shows a day and produced a newscast. She went on to work at WVUE in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Very well-deserved congratulations, and here's to many more years!