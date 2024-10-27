Dodger fans in East Los Angeles hold raucous celebrations after World Series win

Fireworks went off in the street, while cars and motorcycles ignited Whittier Boulevard with burnouts as Dodger fans celebrated the World Series win.

Dodger fans hold raucous celebrations after Game 1 win Fireworks went off in the street, while cars and motorcycles ignited Whittier Boulevard with burnouts as Dodger fans celebrated the World Series win.

Dodger fans hold raucous celebrations after Game 1 win Fireworks went off in the street, while cars and motorcycles ignited Whittier Boulevard with burnouts as Dodger fans celebrated the World Series win.

Dodger fans hold raucous celebrations after Game 1 win Fireworks went off in the street, while cars and motorcycles ignited Whittier Boulevard with burnouts as Dodger fans celebrated the World Series win.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Celebrations of the Dodgers' dramatic win in Game 1 of the World Series got a little crazy in some parts of Los Angeles Friday night.

New video shows fireworks going off in East Los Angeles. Cars and motorcycles ignited Whittier Boulevard with burnouts as Dodger fans celebrated the victory.

Pedestrians lined and stood in the middle of the streets waving Dodger banners and flags.

There was even a mini impromptu parade.

The crowds finally dispersed around midnight, after sheriff's deputies showed up and ordered fans to leave.

No one was arrested.