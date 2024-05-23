California bill would extend statute of limitations to prosecute domestic violence

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California could extend the statute of limitations for prosecution of domestic violence from five years to 15 years.

The bill was introduced by California state Sen. Susan Rubio.

"I am a survivor of domestic violence. I have been very vocal about protecting victims," Rubio said.

This bill is gaining new attention after a disturbing video was released showing Sean "Diddy" Combs physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016 on hotel surveillance video obtained by CNN.

In November 2023, Ventura settled a lawsuit against Combs that had accused him of sex trafficking and sexual assault.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said recently that too much time had passed to file criminal charges for the incident.

Combs recently acknowledged it was him in the video and apologized for his behavior.

This comes months after federal agents raided Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes, seizing his electronics and other evidence. Homeland Security called it a human trafficking investigation.

After the hotel video was released, a statement from Ventura's attorney said:

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward."

Rubio said: "If this bill had been in place, Cassie would have been able to seek justice."

A report released by Peace Over Violence, a local nonprofit serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence, indicates they responded to more than 1,000 emergency calls in Los Angeles and Pasadena in 2022.

"It's really important for any survivor of crime to have the ability to come forward when they're ready. Putting a limit of time makes it hard because not everyone is at that place of healing at the same time," said Wendy Blanco, director of counseling services with Peace Over Violence.

Rubio's bill has already passed in the Senate.

"It's sitting in the Assembly site and Appropriations. It should be coming out in the next two months. I would say if it does pass, it will become law Jan. 1 of next year," Rubio said.