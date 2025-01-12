AIR7 shows block-by-block destruction from Palisades Fire

Using Skymap technology, AIR7 was able to provide residents with a block-by-block aerial view of the damage from the Palisades Fire.

Using Skymap technology, AIR7 was able to provide residents with a block-by-block aerial view of the damage from the Palisades Fire.

Using Skymap technology, AIR7 was able to provide residents with a block-by-block aerial view of the damage from the Palisades Fire.

Using Skymap technology, AIR7 was able to provide residents with a block-by-block aerial view of the damage from the Palisades Fire.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- AIR7 was above the Pacific Palisades on Saturday afternoon, taking a block-by-block look at damage from the Palisades Fire.

ABC7's Gabe Santos explained that while we had a clearer view of the Eaton Fire earlier, it's a smokier scene over the Palisades due to active fires nearby.

PHOTOS: Powerful images show destruction from deadly Southern California fires

1 of 37 A person walks down a street in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. AP Photo/John Locher

Using Skymap technology, Santos was able to zero in on the damage, sharing that the Palisades and into Malibu "are in complete ruins."

In regards to the damage, Santos spoke with a neighbor who told him, "You might as well wipe the Pacific Palisades off the map, because that's what has happened here.

Watch the video player above for a closer look at the block-by-block damage.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos on the devastating Southern California wildfires here.