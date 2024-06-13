American tourist with possible ties to SoCal goes missing in Greece amid blistering heat wave

A tourist with possible ties to Southern California has gone missing in Greece amid a scorching heat wave.

An American tourist with possible ties to Southern California has gone missing in Greece amid a blistering heat wave in the Mediterranean country.

Albert Calibet, 59, disappeared on the island of Amorgos on Tuesday while following a route toward the village of Katapola, the Amorgos municipality said on its official social media.

Popi Despotidi, Amorgos' deputy mayor of tourism, told CNN on Thursday that Calibet has been coming "to Amorgos almost every year" for about a decade.

And on the island of Samos, a 74-year-old Dutch tourist has been missing since Sunday, with a large search and rescue operation underway, authorities said. The man had gone hiking in the Marathokampou area of the island, the Hellenic Rescue Team of Samos said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday. Local residents are helping with the search, it added.

Konstantia Dimoglidou, a spokesperson for the Greek police, told CNN on Thursday that "police, fire brigade and volunteers are involved in the search, including by air," for both men. "Unfortunately, so far we have no news about either of them," she added.

The news of the disappearances comes just days after the body of British TV personality Michael Mosley was discovered after he vanished while walking in sizzling temperatures on the Greek island of Symi.

Mosley, a television doctor who popularized a type of intermittent fasting known as the 5:2 diet, was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a walk on the island. It took several days to find his body.

Greece is currently enduring a blistering heatwave that looks set to peak on Thursday, according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service, which has released an orange warning for heat - the second-most serious designation.

Authorities closed down the Acropolis in Athens during the afternoon on Thursday for a second day as the country swelters under unseasonably high temperatures.

All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital were also shut during the same hours. People who had booked visits for that period could use their tickets later in the day until the sites close at 8 p.m., the ministry said.

Temperatures exceeded 104 Fahrenheit on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece, including greater Athens, the Cyclades and Crete.

The Associated Press and CNN Wire contributed to this report.