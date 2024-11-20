I.E. man allegedly tried to meet minor for sex, caught in apparent amateur sting

A Riverside County man who allegedly sent nude photos to a child was arrested in what authorities say appears to be a sting arranged by teenagers.

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Inland Empire man was arrested on suspicion of trying to set up a sexual encounter with a minor in Temecula.

But Riverside County sheriff's deputies are concerned about other circumstances surrounding the arrest, including the possibility that it was all was part of an undercover sting operation orchestrated by local teenagers.

"It's very dangerous," said Riverside County sheriff's Lt. Dierdre Vickers. "And not just for juveniles, but citizens in general. They should not try to put together these types of operations. They can be dangerous for anyone who is involved."

Vickers said law enforcement found out about the encounter around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They responded to Nicholas Road Park in Temecula where they found the suspect, identified as William Vandenbush, 46, a resident of the community of Homeland in Riverside County.

According to deputies, Vandenbush was found in possession of evidence that he'd sent nude photographs to a child.

They also encountered approximately 20 juveniles at the location recording the incident with their cell phones. While they haven't confirmed that it was part of an undercover sting operation organized by the juveniles, they're reminding the public that such actions are discouraged.

"You're engaging this person in a very vulnerable position, and there's no determining whether they're going to be armed or not, or are they going to be endangering someone else in the community or someone who's meeting them."

Vandenbush was arrested on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor, and arranging to meet with a minor for sexual purposes. He remained in custody with bail set at $25,000.