Altadena residents cling to hope that area can recover from devastating Eaton Fire

Community members are banding together, displaying a sense of optimism and hope.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite the burned out cars, the shelves of homes, and the businesses left in ruins, Altadena seems to be making a comeback promise.

Those who live here are praying it's true.

"It's a great little community, you know, I wouldn't want to live anywhere else," stated Wiley Calkins.

"I think people are going to come back. I hope so."

Calkins stayed through the fire with his father and together they were able to save the family home, but not before witnessing the most terrifying moments in his life.

"And there was these just waves of fire and embers coming over me."

Despite the terror and despite several of his neighbors homes burning to the ground, Calkins says he and his family have no intention of moving.

And they're hoping Altadena will rebuild with the same vibrant character.

"The Main Street with all the old buildings and the True Value and all the old restaurants. I really hope some of those places come back."

Disaster relief volunteers have been working their way through Altadena's hardest hit areas, doling out buckets of food and necessities to those staying in the evacuation zone. One thing they're seeing is hope.

"These people have gone through a tremendous disaster," says Mike Nelson from Calvary Disaster Relief.

"It's amazing how these things will bring the people together. People rise up and start caring for their neighbors and and caring for the city."

"All those houses left and right were burning," commented Anna Bielski.

Bielski is another homeowner who found her home untouched while neighboring homes were destroyed. But there is no doubt in her mind that the people of Altadena will bounce back.

"These people are very strong people. It's not going to be quick because my son's house burned to the ground and he figured it'll be three to four years. Give it a few years. It'll be back."

Don't believe her? Well, the writing's on the wall. On the side of the Altadena Grocery Outlet Bargain Market there is already a mural that reads, "Altadena Strong - We WILL rebuild!"

But again, any kind of comeback is going to take time. Just getting the hazardous material out of the area is expected to take about half a year at least.