AltaSea unveils new $35 million ocean technology hub in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in San Pedro to unveil a 35-acre campus known as AltaSea. The $35 million project is open to the public and is the largest ocean tech hub in the nation.

"Right now we have renovated these 110-year-old 180,000 square feet warehouses into this modern blue economy campus that will invent the future of food and fuel and pharmaceuticals and clean energy from the ocean," said AltaSea President and CEO Terry Tamminen.

"I am very excited to be here and to celebrate exciting progress for the economy, for our climate and for our city," said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Inside the campus, you will discover a variety of cutting-edge technologies such as the RCAM Technologies' 3D concrete printer for underwater infrastructure and the blue robotics underwater remote vehicles. But this is just a small glimpse of the innovation happening at AltaSea.

"One of the new things that's coming, which I'm very excited about is Eco Wave, which is the ability to use ocean waves to create energy and help bring more energy to the grid, which we know is an ongoing issue. So to bring that in here is pretty neat," said Congresswoman Nanette Barragán.

"There's also companies that are growing seaweeds and seaweeds are a rich protein that can be used to feed our cattle or can be used for human consumption or can be used for other purposes," said Los Angeles Councilmember Tim McOsker.

AltaSea said its ultimate goal is to create a sustainable world through innovative ocean exploration and technology.

"We like to say our future is blue because not only does the ocean cover 70% of the planet, but it is the place where so many people already get their food and their energy, but we have to now do it in sustainable ways," Tamminen said.

Follow Amanda on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Amanda

Twitter.com/ABC7Amanda

Instagram.com/ABC7Amanda