Amazon driver caught urinating near front door of Riverside home after dropping off package

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amazon driver was captured on video urinating near the front door of a home in Riverside after he dropped off a package.

The doorbell camera video shows the driver making a delivery Wednesday before relieving himself.

Derek Bowen, who lives at the home, said the shocking scene was made worse because at the time the resident was showing his young daughter how the camera app works. The two of them watched the episode unfold.

"This is the Amazon driver, right? And he's doing a normal thing until ... that goes on. That was an awkward moment for my 8-year-old daughter to experience there," said Bowen.

Bowen said that while he understands being a delivery driver can be tough, he hopes someone will have a conversation with the driver about what he did.