Amber Alert issued after 12-year-old girl abducted in Long Beach, CHP says

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Alerts have been issued by two law enforcement agencies after authorities said a 12-year-old girl was abducted in Long Beach.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Teriana Mahomes. A flyer circulated by the CHP said Teriana was taken at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect in the abduction is 42-year-old Clark Thomas Wheeler, according to the Highway Patrol. He and the girl were believed to be on foot.

Just before noon on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department issued an Ebony Alert in connection with the case.

Teriana was with Wheeler in the 6600 block of Atlantic Avenue, near the Artesia Boulevard intersection, when she was last seen, according to the LAPD. Police identified Wheeler as Teriana's mother's boyfriend.

The missing girl is described as black, 4-feet-6-inch tall, weighing 90 pounds with a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white checkered shirt, black jean shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the LAPD at (213) 972-7828, or during non-business hours or on weekends, at (877) 527-3247.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS, or via the website lacrimestoppers.org.