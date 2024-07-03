WATCH LIVE

Amerigo Vespucci docks at Port of LA as part of Italian navy ship's world tour

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 5:57PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian navy vessel often referred to as "the most beautiful ship in the world," is stationed at the Port of Los Angeles through July 8.

At nearly 100 years old, the Amerigo Vespucci is Italy's most senior naval vessel.

Starting Wednesday, you can get a free tour and also check out interactive exhibits and cultural performances.

Reservations are recommended.

After the ship leaves L.A., it will set off on a world tour, according to the Amerigo Vespucci World Tour's website. The only other U.S. stop for the ship is Honolulu.

For more information, visit www.tourvespucci.it.

