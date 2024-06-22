Angel City supporter group is all about growing the sport in an inclusive environment

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Supporter group fans are some of the most dedicated soccer fans and that certainly rings true of Rebellion 99. Through the wins, draws and losses Rebellion 99 members stand, chant and hang their banners at each Angel City Football Club home game. While they say their goal is to grow the game by exposing more people to soccer, they say it's also about uplifting marginalized communities and creating a safe space.

"It's been a great thing for me to have a group of friends and a community that stands behind me," said Tory Lathrop, president of Rebellion 99. "And that we can also again, just provide that first space for other people that maybe are questioning or coming out for the first time or just want to be a great ally to us."

"I've been to a lot of professional soccer games and I don't think anyone matches our vibe as far as inclusivity," said Jenna Choquette, a founding member of Rebellion 99. "You look around it's a mostly queer space and it's just one of the most welcoming and authentic places to come watch a soccer game."

Rebellion 99 is one of six supporter groups for Angel City and Angel City Vice President of Community Impact Chris Fajardo says the group does an amazing job creating an inclusive environment for everyone. He says that's also a priority of the football club. Angel city hosts events in the community and has impact nights, among other things, to make sure everyone feels supported.

"Especially in sports that's not always a space that everyone feels that they're included," said Fajardo. "And so, to create a space, especially one that traditionally in a very hetero-masculine space, I think is important."

Lathrop says Rebellion 99 is all about soccer, but they also want people to know that you don't actually have to know anything about the sport. Lathrop says just come with an open mind and ready to have a good time because Rebellion 99 is a space for everyone.

"The soccer is secondary," Choquette said. "the community is the primary reason why we're here."

"If we can teach them some simple rules along the way to help them enjoy it more, then that's what we want to do," Lathrop said. "But I think for us, it's really about growing the game and meeting people where they're at."

You can find out more at rebellion99.com.