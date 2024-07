Rep. AOC introduces articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Alito

Justice Clarence Thomas has formally disclosed for the first time trips to Bali, Indonesia and the elite Bohemian Grove club in California

Justice Clarence Thomas has formally disclosed for the first time trips to Bali, Indonesia and the elite Bohemian Grove club in California

Justice Clarence Thomas has formally disclosed for the first time trips to Bali, Indonesia and the elite Bohemian Grove club in California

Justice Clarence Thomas has formally disclosed for the first time trips to Bali, Indonesia and the elite Bohemian Grove club in California

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito for refusal to recuse from certain cases and disclose finances.

The only time a justice as impeached was in 1805. Associate Justice Samuel Chase was impeached by the House of Representatives, but the Senate chose to not convict the justice.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Sept. 28, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The video is from a previous report.