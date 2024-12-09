Apple Valley theater evacuated after suspect in tactical vest enters with apparent weapon

A movie theater in Apple Valley was evacuated after a man was seen walking in with a bulletproof vest and what appeared to be a gun.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Cinemark on Bear Valley Road. When deputies responded, they found the man with an airsoft rifle, which is a replica of a firearm.

Byron DeShawn Murphy, 35, of Victorville, was arrested on some misdemeanor warrants. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

No injuries were reported. Additional details were not available.