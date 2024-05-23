Arizona doctors can come to California to perform abortions under new law signed by Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO -- Arizona doctors can temporarily come to California to perform abortions for their patients under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

California's law is meant to circumvent an Arizona law - first passed in 1864 - that bans nearly all abortions in that state. The Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the law could take effect next month.

The Arizona Legislature responded by repealing that law earlier this month, but the repeal will take effect later this year.

The Newsom administration said California's law is "a critical stopgap for Arizona patients and providers.

California's law says Arizona doctors who are licensed in that state can come to California to perform abortions. The law will expire on Nov. 30.

