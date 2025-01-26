Group of bicyclists allegedly start garbage fire near Crypto.com Arena, arson investigation underway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An arson investigation is underway in Los Angeles after a group of bicyclists allegedly set a trash can on fire Saturday afternoon, said the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident occurred near the Crypto.com Arena and the Los Angeles Convention Center.on the 1200 block of south Figueroa Street at around 5 p.m.

LAPD said a group of about 40 bicyclists reportedly set off a firework inside a trash can, causing a significant fire.

Figueroa Street was closed between Pico Boulevard and 12th Street as authorities investigated the incident.

No one is in custody. No further details were immediately available.