Man dies after assaulted by group of people, run over by several cars in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating the death of a man they say was assaulted by a group of people and then run over by several cars in Oxnard.

The incident happened Sunday night on East Hueneme Road. The Oxnard Police Department said it received several reports of a fight between multiple people.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 50s or 60s lying dead in the roadway. His identity has not been released.

Witnesses said the victim had been assaulted by several people before they ran from the scene. The man was then hit by cars that were driving by.

Two drivers that struck the man remained at the scene. It's unclear if any other cars hit him.

It's unclear if the victim died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (805) 385-7645.