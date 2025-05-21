Metal recycling site in Watts closing permanently after years-long fight by neighbors and students

The company pleaded no contest to five felony counts and must close permanently -- a win for neighbors and students at Jordan High School.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a years-long battle, a metal recycling company in Watts has pleaded no contest to five felony counts of hazardous waste, and it must close permanently.

The residents and environmental activists of Watts helped spearhead a campaign to bring attention to the impact Atlas Iron and Metal Corporation had on the students and neighbors.

For years, Watts community members sounded the alarm over Atlas Iron and Metal -- a recycling plant next to homes and Jordan High School. Civil lawsuits and criminal charges eventually followed, and on Tuesday, the owners of the company reached a plea agreement.

Gary and Matthew Weisenberg pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors each. The company also pleaded no contest to five felony counts of hazardous waste disposal at an unpermitted site.

Now, as part of the plea agreement, Atlas Iron and Metal is obligated to permanently cease operations and clean up.

"For years, nauseous fumes, noise pollution, and projectiles have flown over the containers onto Jordan High School," said Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

According to county officials, soil samples taken at an area of the Jordan High School campus showed excessive concentrations of lead and zinc.

"This is your warning. If you want to continue to commit environmental crimes in your county, this fate awaits you as well," said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Nearly three years ago, lifelong Watts resident Timothy Watkins, students, and community members led many officials on what they called a "toxic tour of Watts," bringing attention to Atlas Iron and Metal, among other concerns.

"We think the owners should walk away from the property, and the community should create a land trust to hold the property and do something that does good and perpetuity," said Watkins, the CEO of Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC).

"Community health clinic, overall, just whatever it is, just making sure that it benefits the community," said Genesis Cruz, a Jordan High School student.

Under the agreement, Atlas must permanently cease operations. Among other requirements, it must also remediate the site and pay about $2 million in restitution and penalties -- including $1 million to the Los Angeles Unified School District and $850,000 to other state and county agencies.

If the owners sell the land, they must give Los Angeles Unified the right of first refusal.

Hochman says they're also working with Councilmember Tim McOsker to distribute some funds to Watts community organizations.

Residents say they are keeping a close eye on what happens next.