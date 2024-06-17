Attempted-murder suspect escapes from Rancho Cucamonga jail

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are warning the public about an inmate who escaped from a jail in Rancho Cucamonga.

Inmate Deshaun Stamps, 29, of Riverside was in custody since January 2023 for attempted murder.

The sheriff's department said the West Valley Detention Center realized he was missing just after noon on Sunday.

It's not clear how he escaped from the jail.

Stamps is described as an African-American man who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has green eyes. He is bald and has tattoos on his neck and head.

Anyone with information or who thinks they have spotted him is urged to call 911 and not try to contact Stamps directly. Anonymous information can be provided to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.