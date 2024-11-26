LIVE: Police chasing assault suspect in Maserati through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are in pursuit of an assault suspect in a Maserati through Los Angeles.

AIR7 began tracking the chase shortly after noon.

It's unclear what exactly prompted the chase, but Eyewitness News is told the suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly woman in a domestic violence case.

During the chase, the suspect was in the Crenshaw area when he drove the wrong way on Stocker Street.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.