LIVE: Authorities chasing suspect at high speeds through Los Angeles, Orange counties

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 3:49AM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect is leading authorities on a high-speed chase that's taken them through both Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The pursuit initially began around 8 p.m. on the NB 110 Freeway from the 405 Freeway.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was involved in a felony incident, though further details weren't immediately released.

AIR7 captured the suspect swerving through lanes of the 60 Freeway at speeds of over 100 mph.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
